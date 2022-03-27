Maria Cecilia Roman vs Ebony Bridge result: Second time allure as ‘blonde bomber’ wins IBF title

Australia’s Abani Bridges is the new IBF bantamweight champion after a unanimous points win over Maria Cecilia Roman on the Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington II undercard in Leeds.

Roman (16 wins, six losses, one draw) was defending a seventh of a title reign that cut Bridges’ 2019 professional debut 18 months ago.

But the 39-year-old’s signs of a long career as former bodybuilder Bridges – only four years his junior – set a frantic starting pace.

Despite delivering a quick shot in the second half, Roman left himself with much to do and Bridges (8-1) was declared the winner by a margin of 97–93 (twice) and a margin of 100–91 incorrectly.

Locals have certainly gleaned the bridges in Leeds, something that was evident during a celebratory ringwalk…