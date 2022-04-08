Maria Eugenia Rito Joins Case Against Google And Right To Be Forgotten: She Asks To Remove Images That “Hurt Her Good Name And Honor”

New life, Google results, new. Thus, the purpose of Maria Eugenia RitoExodus and icon dancers of the 2000s who are away from the media today, Google wants to remove some images from his past because “they affect his good name and respect” And because, in addition, they do not agree with their current reality. This was said in an interview by Rito’s lawyer, Dr. Walter Cormes. intruders on the showby America TV.

“The right to be forgotten sounds louder in the judicial courts and many Argentine figures cling to business to heal past wounds”, Submitted report on the topic in shipment. Then, he explained that the request is for pictures of addiction problems