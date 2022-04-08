Maria Eugenia Vidal alludes to the last picket against the nation and the province: “Take charge”

Maria Eugenia Vidal

The national deputy of the city of Buenos Aires, amid attacks by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta against the Piquetero organizations, Maria Eugenia Vidalclaimed that the nation and province “take charge” for his responsibility so that a cut is not held again and he camps 9 July Just like it happened last week.

The former governor of Buenos Aires pointed out against the national government for “financing” the groups blocking the road. “This government cannot ignore social organizations because he has them on both sides of the counter“, he pointed.

Last Tuesday, Laretta said that the leaders of the groups blocking the streets are “extorting people”, threatening to …