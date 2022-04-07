Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, Putin’s mysterious daughters

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two daughters were approved by the United States on Wednesday because “Atrocities in Ukraine”, has always been away from the public domain, and little is known about him. The US Treasury has identified the two women as Maria Vorontsova. and Katerina Tikhonova,

The official biography of the Russian president on the Kremlin website claims that his daughter Maria was born in 1985 before the family moved to Dresden (East Germany), where Putin was sent as a KGB agent. Their second daughter, Katerina, was born in this city the following year. The only photo of the two women shows them as little girls with ribbons in their blond tops. Some rare observations by Vladimir Putin over the years suggest that his daughters received their higher education in Russia, speak several European languages ​​and live in Russia. But the general public knows very little about it.