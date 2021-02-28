Mariada Krishnayya FL: Sunil Frightened – TheMiracleTech

Hero Sunil and director VN Aditya have teamed up for a spectacular family entertainment and wish the actor all the best on his birthday and the first poster of the film has been unveiled. Sunil appears horrified in the first look poster titled Maryada Krishnaiah.

Apparently, Sunil plays the role of an innocent and honest man who is trapped in a sticky situation. The title and poster reveal a lot about Sunil’s character. ATV Originals, People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts are producing the film.

Maryada Krishnaiah’s music will be given by Sai Karthik, while Lakshmi Bhupal is providing dialogue.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)