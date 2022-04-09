Mariah Carey: ‘I lived in denial and isolation’ – singer on dealing with bipolar disorder

As Carey pointed out, some people experience side effects when taking lithium, which is consumed in tablet form.

According to the National Alliance on Social Media, some side effects may include dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting and headache.

If someone with bipolar uses lithium, their thyroid function will be checked annually, or every two to three months if the dose is changed.

According to studies, taking lithium can inhibit the release of thyroid hormone from the thyroid gland.