Marian, Ivy Tech partnership to address teacher shortage – WISHTV.com

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Marian University and Ivy Tech Community College are partnering on a new low-to-no-cost dual-admissions program. The schools say the goal is to recruit and prepare more teachers with diverse backgrounds to address the state’s teacher shortage and reduce higher education expenses for students.

Through the program, students still in high school will begin earning an associate degree at Ivy Tech, before transitioning to the Fred S. Klipsch Educators College at Marian to earn a bachelor’s degree with a teacher certification. Marian says students will complete the program by pursuing a master’s degree at no cost and participate in a one-year, paid residency in an Indiana classroom.

“Highly effective teachers are indispensable to advancing student achievement and the educational attainment level in Indiana.” Marian President Dan Elsener said in a news release. “This collaboration with Ivy Tech will do much to bring diverse, highly talented and well-prepared teachers to every classroom in Indiana.”

Marian says students will earn three degrees for a total of $45,000, not including possible financial aid that could lower the cost even further. Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann says students could even earn their first year free while in high school through the college’s dual credit program.

Dr. LaTonya Turner, dean of the Klipsch Educators College says the goal of seeking teachers with more diverse backgrounds is critical. She says 40% of today’s school population is comprised of students of color, a number that is not reflected by the teacher population.

“It is incumbent upon our universities, both public and private, to aggressively recruit highly qualified and talented individuals to lead Hoosier classrooms,” Turner said. “The Klipsch Educators College recognizes the need for teachers of all backgrounds, and we are focusing on our efforts to prepare the best and the brightest to help drive student success.”

Elsener and Ellspermann will appear this weekend on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick to talk more about the partnership.