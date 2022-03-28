Marie-Claire | Troy Kotsur: The story of overcoming the first deaf actor to win an Oscar

troy kotsuro From this Sunday, March 27th, your life has definitely changed completely. For the first time in Oscar history, a deaf actor has won the award. This time, it’s category. was in “Best Supporting Actor”.

In conversation with renowned American media outlet The New York Times, troy kotsuro Found out a few days before the ceremony. “I finally have more confidence.” and then added: “I really hope Hollywood has learned patience, because I’ve been trying to work with listening to people over the years. It is very important not to think of deaf actors from the point of view of limitations, Because as a deaf person I can drive, I can cook, I can have sex, I can do everything. There is only one thing where there is a hindrance…