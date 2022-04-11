Marine Le Pen’s narrow road to victory – POLITICO

Paris: The relief that supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron felt after the election results came out late on Sunday was short-lived.

While the incumbent defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen with 27.6 percent versus 23.4 percent in the first round of voting in the presidential election on Sunday, a lot could change in two weeks from the face-to-face second round of the vote.

While the fight is a repeat of the 2017 runoff, which was easily won by then-political newcomer Macron, Le Pen has a plan for success this time around – though the election is still in the midst of winning re-election for Macron’s second five-year term. indicate.

Le Pen’s campaign team hopes that France’s changing political landscape – with the mainstream centre-right and centre-left parties nearly wiped out -…