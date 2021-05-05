LATEST

Marine tech firm achieves Made In Britain status – International Environmental Technology

Valeport has achieved the internationally recognised Made In Britain accreditation for its range of innovative marine solutions that are developed, designed and manufactured at its UK headquarters in Totnes, Devon.

The independent, family-owned business, which employees more than 90 people from state-of-the art facilities on the River Dart, designs and supplies precision sensors and probes to a worldwide customer base that includes: environmental, energy, construction, dredging, engineering, scientific research and military sectors.

The Made In Britain accolade is part of an initiative to support and promote British manufacturing. Valeport will now use the Made in Britain registered mark of quality on their products, the mark is recognised as the ultimate stamp of British provenance and seen as an international seal of excellence domestically and worldwide.

Matt Quartley, Valeport managing director commented: “The Made In Britain status promotes our passion for British manufacturing, our commitment to quality and maintaining production here in the UK. We also believe it highlights the quality of our products and expertise gained from over 50 years of British manufacturing expertise.”

Valeport retains all aspects of developing and manufacturing processes in-house, an approach which means they have total control over every stage of the manufacturing process and can guarantee the quality and consistency of their products. The company’s riverside premises house all the facilities for designing, CNC machining, environmental testing, assembly, calibration and servicing for all Valeport products.  With a global network of 72 distributors in over 54 countries, Valeport exports almost 80% of its outputs.

Valeport joins a select group of manufacturers who are permitted to use the Made In Britain status and coveted quality mark. 

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

34
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top