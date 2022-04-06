Mariners eye top six after Phoenix A-League loss

Central Coast coach Nick Montgomery believes his team can and will continue to improve to make it to the A-League Men’s Finals.

Central Coast Mariners – Wellington Phoenix

Central Coast beat Wellington 5-0 in the A-League on Tuesday.

Phoenix has struggled of late due to the COVID-19 outbreak and injury crisis.

Wellington has dropped to seventh place, reaching eight in the Mariners’ ladder.

First-half goals from Marco Urea and Benny N’Colo were combined with second-half strikes from Jason Cummings, Garang Kuol and Matt Hatch. Mariners To beat Wellington Phoenix 5-0…