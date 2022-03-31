Mario Balotelli Reaction After Italy’s Elimination: “I Was Wounded Too”

Absent from the previous rally, the player Adana Demirspor watched helplessly as Italy were dropped from the 2022 World Cup race against North Macedonia.

A big disappointment for Mario Balotelli (31) who must have dreamed of finding Squadra Azura during this fortnight. “Italy’s loss hurt everyone. I was hurt too. It’s not just about the lack of call-ups against Macedonia. With the World Cup in December, the opportunity to get back into the national team is coming anyway It’s not that the doors were closed: I also missed an important opportunity. It really hurts to see Italy crash out of the World Cup.” Striker said on Sky Sport’s microphone.

“When we lose I get out. Now it’s easy to say, no one was thinking of me before the game. There were a lot of chances against Macedonia and I’m good…