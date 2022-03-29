Marisa Tomei asks goddaughter Zoe Kravitz for advice

Marisa Tomei Entertainment industry For a long time. But in the last few years his popularity has increased anew. Veteran actor plays Aunt May Spider Man Movies, which often equate to being members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2022, Tomei opened up about his warm relationship with his granddaughter, Zoe Kravitz, revealing that he sometimes sought advice from the younger lady.

What did Marisa Tomei say about asking Zoe Kravitz for advice?

(LR): Marisa Tomei, Lenny Kravitz, and Zoe Kravitz attend the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Sunset Tower Hotel on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. , Jeff Vespa/VF1/WireImage

Marisa Tomei has many fans, but few know that she…