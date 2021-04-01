“Mark Cuban played the greatest April Fools’ Day prank in NBA history”: When the Mavericks’ owner pranked the entire league with antics | The SportsRush

Mark Cuban has long held a reputation as the best owner in the NBA. This throwback incident from April 1st, 2003, is just one of the reasons.

Cuban is a self-made billionaire who made the majority of his money through the sale of broadcast.com. He profited even more after shorting the stock – he acquired $5.7 billion worth of Yahoo! stock from the sale.

He acquired a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks at the start of 2000, forking $285 million. Since then, the franchise has grown to a 2020 valuation of $2.4 billion.

Also Read: Andre Drummond posterized for the first time as a Lakers player by the Bucks’ back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

The best thing about Cuban on the basketball side has been his willingness to help his front office and the coaching staff. Cuban has always made it a priority to invest in the team, maintain a culture. The presence of Dirk Nowitzki made it a must for the team to spend, and Mark always complied.

How Mark Cuban pranked a referee by shoving him on the court on April Fools’ Day

Mark Cuban played what is easily a candidate for the GOAT April Fools’ prank in recent memory. People have been rewinding this clip from 18 years ago to the day.

It features Cuban and a referee having a mock verbal argument. The Mavs’ owner then rushes to lightly shove the referee, who responded with a huge one of his own. The two then come together in hilarious fashion for a fight that seemed real.

Only when Cuban turned around and laughed with the officiating crew did people realize what was going on. Frank Drebin can be seen in the background, confused as hell.

Mark Cuban and the ref pranking everyone on April Fools’ Day was legendary 💀 (via @BallySports_SW) pic.twitter.com/gijRwuG3U1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 1, 2021

Also Read: “Jimmy Butler had his Rolex on when he was beating the Timberwolves first team”: Jamal Crawford adds to the legend of how the Heat star forced a trade from Minneapolis