LATEST

“Mark Cuban played the greatest April Fools’ Day prank in NBA history”: When the Mavericks’ owner pranked the entire league with antics | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Mark Cuban played the greatest April Fools' Day prank in NBA history": When the Mavericks' owner pranked the entire league with antics

Mark Cuban has long held a reputation as the best owner in the NBA. This throwback incident from April 1st, 2003, is just one of the reasons.

Cuban is a self-made billionaire who made the majority of his money through the sale of broadcast.com. He profited even more after shorting the stock – he acquired $5.7 billion worth of Yahoo! stock from the sale.

He acquired a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks at the start of 2000, forking $285 million. Since then, the franchise has grown to a 2020 valuation of $2.4 billion.

Also Read: Andre Drummond posterized for the first time as a Lakers player by the Bucks’ back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

The best thing about Cuban on the basketball side has been his willingness to help his front office and the coaching staff. Cuban has always made it a priority to invest in the team, maintain a culture. The presence of Dirk Nowitzki made it a must for the team to spend, and Mark always complied.

How Mark Cuban pranked a referee by shoving him on the court on April Fools’ Day

Mark Cuban played what is easily a candidate for the GOAT April Fools’ prank in recent memory. People have been rewinding this clip from 18 years ago to the day.

It features Cuban and a referee having a mock verbal argument. The Mavs’ owner then rushes to lightly shove the referee, who responded with a huge one of his own. The two then come together in hilarious fashion for a fight that seemed real.

Only when Cuban turned around and laughed with the officiating crew did people realize what was going on. Frank Drebin can be seen in the background, confused as hell.

Also Read: “Jimmy Butler had his Rolex on when he was beating the Timberwolves first team”: Jamal Crawford adds to the legend of how the Heat star forced a trade from Minneapolis

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
374
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top