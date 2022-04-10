Mark Guahi error, Conor Gallagher heavy: Crystal Palace player ratings vs Leicester

Vicente Guetta – 6

A few nervous moments at the start of the match while playing from behind. Could have done better for the opener, but could have done little about Dewsbury-Hall’s finish in the top corner.

Tyreek Mitchell – 6

Was injured in the first half before getting a very soft booking. Substituted shortly thereafter and was replaced by Joel Ward.

Mark Guhy – 5

Made an error that allowed Patton Ducka to receive the ball and squared off to smash Dewsbury-Hall in second.

Joachim Anderson – 5

Should have done much better with his free header from a corner during the first half and then a twist by Lukman for the opener. Wasn’t as precise with his passing and gave Leicester a decent chance to score after Ducka was shot down on the edge of the box.

