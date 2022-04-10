Mark Guahi error, Conor Gallagher heavy: Crystal Palace player ratings vs Leicester

Vicente Guetta – 6
A few nervous moments at the start of the match while playing from behind. Could have done better for the opener, but could have done little about Dewsbury-Hall’s finish in the top corner.
Tyreek Mitchell – 6
Was injured in the first half before getting a very soft booking. Substituted shortly thereafter and was replaced by Joel Ward.
Mark Guhy – 5
Made an error that allowed Patton Ducka to receive the ball and squared off to smash Dewsbury-Hall in second.
Joachim Anderson – 5
Should have done much better with his free header from a corner during the first half and then a twist by Lukman for the opener. Wasn’t as precise with his passing and gave Leicester a decent chance to score after Ducka was shot down on the edge of the box.
