Mark Guhy and Kyle Walker-Peters are both set for England’s debuts against Switzerland on Saturday

Mark Guehie and Kyle Walker-Peters are both set to make their England debuts in an international friendly against Switzerland on Saturday.

With Patrick Vieira’s side making 33 appearances in all competitions, missing only one Premier League game, Guahi will be rewarded for his stellar form this season with Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old has previously represented England from under-16 to under-21 level, where he earned 16 caps and scored once.

Walker-Peters was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad following the withdrawal of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James due to injury.

The Southampton full-back also has an impressive pedigree at youth-team international level, having been part of the squad…