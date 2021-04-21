Mark Johnson: Why is Twitter memeing this Idaho news anchor? – Film TMT

Think about waking up, scrolling via your Twitter feed, and seeing individuals freaking out over some dude from Idaho named Mark Johnson. After the preliminary feeling of doom passes as a result of, effectively, it’s 2021 and often a random identify showing in your feed means one thing horrible has occurred and now we have an id. However, no, Mark Johnson is an odder case than that.

Mark Johnson is a information anchor from Idaho, particularly KTVB. For some motive, KTVB tweeted out an article on our good friend Mark Johnson with solely his identify. For sure, the web is now fascinated by this little bit of bizarre information. What’s KTVB making an attempt to inform us? Are you okay Mark Johnson? Why that article? Is it an article with solely two phrases in it? As a result of we, clearly, have been placing manner an excessive amount of effort into our jobs.

Mark Johnson https://t.co/dP6rZpaFrn – KTVB.COM (@KTVB) April 21, 2021

Both manner, we’re gathering up one of the best Mark Johnson tweets as a result of the Web has determined to take Mark Johnson to coronary heart. By the top of the article, we’ll assure that you just’ll be sick of studying the identify Mark Johnson. (Mark Johnson, himself, believes that his teenage daughters are pranking him. Bizarre prank, daughters, however you do you.) Let’s take a look at the tweets!

That’s not a priority to have proper now

No different ladies. Solely Mark Johnson.

mark johnson on the station tomorrow pic.twitter.com/39p6lDTXs2 – 🐐 (@APXVI) April 21, 2021

Will rankings rise?

Mark Johnson might be the most well-liked man in Idaho. Let’s be actual.

Mark Johnson — Mark Johnson (@Emjayktvb) April 21, 2021

Effectively not less than he has a humorousness about it

Even Mark Johnson is having enjoyable with this.

Think about: you’re Mark Johnson, lifeless asleep at midnight if you get a telephone name saying “Mark Johnson, you’re trending on Twitter!” And you already know what it’s important to do. https://t.co/saZYfSeAIx — Bree Quack (@LeQuakc) April 21, 2021

Do you suppose he’ll must report on himself?

Good job, Mark Johnson. A+ use of the web.

I’m laughing like a fucking little one at this Mark Johnson nonsense — Trevor Aguiar (@Trevoraguiar) April 21, 2021

We wanted that

Typically, we simply have to snigger at Mark Johnson.

The KTVB editor when the journalist forgot so as to add the Mark Johnson context pic.twitter.com/Vg54D0keA3 – Tielle (@tielliebon) April 21, 2021

Somebody wished to get fired

Or was a advertising genius.

You can not know who’s Mark Johnson earlier than contemplating why is Mark Johnson https://t.co/G00RiGLook — Buzzed Films (@BuzzedMovies) April 21, 2021

Somebody celebrated 4/20 and noticed the Mark Johnson factor, huh?

Philosophical questions for the day

Open your coronary heart

Are you prepared to simply accept Mark Johnson into your life, good friend?

I’m glad somebody lastly had the braveness to face up and say “Mark Johnson” – Tons_o’_tinkle (@Stickybeakin) April 21, 2021

Arise and say:

“Mark Johnson”

Mark Johnson is the residing embodiment of DAD JEANS pic.twitter.com/1UU8tuD1JN — 👖JEANS GAZE🔥 (@jeansgaze) April 21, 2021

*thumbs up*

Mark Johnson be stylin’.