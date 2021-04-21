Mark Johnson: Why is Twitter memeing this Idaho news anchor? – Film TMT

ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Johnson: Why is Twitter memeing this Idaho news anchor?

Mark Johnson: Why is Twitter memeing this Idaho news anchor?

Think about waking up, scrolling via your Twitter feed, and seeing individuals freaking out over some dude from Idaho named Mark Johnson. After the preliminary feeling of doom passes as a result of, effectively, it’s 2021 and often a random identify showing in your feed means one thing horrible has occurred and now we have an id. However, no, Mark Johnson is an odder case than that.

Mark Johnson is a information anchor from Idaho, particularly KTVB. For some motive, KTVB tweeted out an article on our good friend Mark Johnson with solely his identify. For sure, the web is now fascinated by this little bit of bizarre information. What’s KTVB making an attempt to inform us? Are you okay Mark Johnson? Why that article? Is it an article with solely two phrases in it? As a result of we, clearly, have been placing manner an excessive amount of effort into our jobs.

Both manner, we’re gathering up one of the best Mark Johnson tweets as a result of the Web has determined to take Mark Johnson to coronary heart. By the top of the article, we’ll assure that you just’ll be sick of studying the identify Mark Johnson. (Mark Johnson, himself, believes that his teenage daughters are pranking him. Bizarre prank, daughters, however you do you.) Let’s take a look at the tweets!

That’s not a priority to have proper now

No different ladies. Solely Mark Johnson.

Will rankings rise?

Mark Johnson might be the most well-liked man in Idaho. Let’s be actual.

Effectively not less than he has a humorousness about it

Even Mark Johnson is having enjoyable with this.

Do you suppose he’ll must report on himself?

Good job, Mark Johnson. A+ use of the web.

We wanted that

Typically, we simply have to snigger at Mark Johnson.

Somebody wished to get fired

Or was a advertising genius.

Somebody celebrated 4/20 and noticed the Mark Johnson factor, huh?

Philosophical questions for the day

Open your coronary heart

Are you prepared to simply accept Mark Johnson into your life, good friend?

Arise and say:

“Mark Johnson”

*thumbs up*

Mark Johnson be stylin’.

