Mark O’Hara eyeing trip to Hampden with Motherwell

Motherwell midfielder Mark O’Hara is eyeing a primary journey to Hampden as his facet put together to tackle Hibernian within the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. Effectively warmed up for Saturday’s Easter Street conflict with a 1-0 win at Hamilton which assured their Scottish Premiership standing for one more 12 months. They’ll head to Edinburgh with the arrogance of taking 4 factors and two clear sheets from their two league visits on the similar venue this season.

“It was an enormous win at an important stage of the season,” O’Hara mentioned after firing the one aim in opposition to Accies. “Since I have been right here, the outcomes in opposition to Hamilton have not been pleased ones so we will benefit from the win and look ahead to the sport on Saturday.

“We have positively received an eye fixed on a visit to Hampden, that is the target for each workforce. It will be an amazing achievement to do it.

“It is one thing I’ve by no means completed in my profession so it will be nice personally and Saturday’s a recreation we’re all wanting ahead to.

“Individuals can have Hibs as favourites and so they’ve had an excellent season however we all know we’re greater than able to getting a end result there. Hopefully we will do the enterprise quietly and do the job.”