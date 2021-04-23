LATEST

Mark O’Hara eyeing trip to Hampden with Motherwell

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mark O'Hara eyeing trip to Hampden with Motherwell

Effectively warmed up for Saturday’s quarter-final conflict with a 1-0 win at Hamilton which assured their Scottish Premiership standing for one more 12 months.

Motherwell midfielder Mark O’Hara is eyeing a primary journey to Hampden as his facet put together to tackle Hibernian within the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Effectively warmed up for Saturday’s Easter Street conflict with a 1-0 win at Hamilton which assured their Scottish Premiership standing for one more 12 months.

They’ll head to Edinburgh with the arrogance of taking 4 factors and two clear sheets from their two league visits on the similar venue this season.

“It was an enormous win at an important stage of the season,” O’Hara mentioned after firing the one aim in opposition to Accies. “Since I have been right here, the outcomes in opposition to Hamilton have not been pleased ones so we will benefit from the win and look ahead to the sport on Saturday.

“We have positively received an eye fixed on a visit to Hampden, that is the target for each workforce. It will be an amazing achievement to do it.

“It is one thing I’ve by no means completed in my profession so it will be nice personally and Saturday’s a recreation we’re all wanting ahead to.

“Individuals can have Hibs as favourites and so they’ve had an excellent season however we all know we’re greater than able to getting a end result there. Hopefully we will do the enterprise quietly and do the job.”

ID: 444395: cacheID:444395:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:restore:2115:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
47
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
45
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
42
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top