Mark Robins delighted with win over Rotherham United

Mark Robins delighted with win over Rotherham United

A aim from Leo Ostigard within the second half was all that separated the 2 sides.

Coventry supervisor Mark Robins believes his aspect put of their greatest away show of the season as they received 1-0 at relegation rivals Rotherham.

Coventry bagged the very important three factors to increase the hole between themselves and The Millers to 6 factors and elevate themselves above Derby, Huddersfield and Birmingham.

The winner got here 20 minutes from time with Leo Ostigard rising highest to move in from Matty James’ free-kick.

Rotherham are actually 4 factors adrift of security with two video games in hand on their rivals.

Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson had been in impressed type, denying Liam Kelly, Callum O’Hare and Tyler Walker nice possibilities in a sport which was largely dominated by the visiting aspect.

The Millers nonetheless got here near getting the opener when Lewis Wing’s effort smashed again off the submit.

However after taking part in their third sport in simply six days, Rotherham ran out of steam and couldn’t bother the Coventry aim earlier than or after Ostigard’s header.

Robins stated: “I feel that’s our greatest away efficiency of the season. It’s actually encouraging.

“To face up towards the bodily risk Rotherham have and hold them to little or no by way of alternatives in entrance of your aim is completely different class.

“It was an amazing begin to the sport. Their keeper has made three worldies. I assumed Matty James was completely magnificent. He ran it for us.

“It provides us a lift. It is big and it provides us confidence. The extent of efficiency was up there.

“What it does do is it drags a couple of others in and they are going to be wanting over their shoulders. These groups which can be in it should not anticipated to be in it. Ourselves, Rotherham and Wycombe are.

“To be able to try to recover from the road is improbable.”

Millers supervisor Paul Warne admitted his aspect had been second greatest.

He stated: “I feel we received what we deserved. Coventry had been considerably higher than us on the evening.

“They began the sport on the entrance foot and outfought us which I do not wish to say. Viktor saved us within the sport.

“We seemed a bit jaded. I can don’t have any complaints on the scoreline. We are going to try to choose them up and go once more Sunday nevertheless it was a blow.

“We’ve got to play these video games. It is simply unlucky for us with the order they go in. I’d have cherished to have performed this sport with extra relaxation.

“We did not have a lot of a risk. Collectively we simply weren’t nice. We did not create something and that is disappointing.

“The lads nonetheless know they’re in an actual scrap and hopefully their character will shine by means of.”

