Mark Robins: ‘We must keep pushing forward’

The Sky Blues are 12 factors above the relegation zone.

Mark Robins urged his Coventry gamers to maintain pushing for factors regardless of them trying assured of Championship security due to a 3-2 win at Stoke. The Sky Blues moved onto 51 factors due to strikes from Tyler Walker, Maxime Biamou and Viktor Gyokeres on the bet365 Stadium, and at the moment are not possible to be caught. However whereas supervisor Robins heaped reward on his males, he warned they’ll take nothing with no consideration.

“It feels shut now,” he stated.

“Different groups need to win loads of video games now, however now we have to simply preserve choosing up factors.

“To have 51 factors on the board at this stage is excellent and now we have to see the place we are able to get to.

“It is at all times essential we decide up wins at any stage, however to do it at this stage underneath the circumstances is testomony to everybody on the membership.

“The work has at all times gone on on the coaching floor, however now we have been abysmal away from residence this season. However now now we have received 3-2 at a very troublesome place and you may see what a couple of tweaks can do.

“Stoke are often very strong right here however we scored some nice objectives. We may have simply folded after they got here again into it however we caught at it and defended properly after we wanted to.

“I am happy with everybody on the membership. From the place we have been after I walked by the door 4 years in the past, to the place we at the moment are, is chalk and cheese. Now now we have to push on and get as many factors as we are able to.”

Gustavo Hamer and Connor Taylor had gone near opening the scoring for his or her respective sides earlier than Walker broke the impasse with a neat end simply earlier than the interval.

The objectives got here thick and quick after the restart. First Jacob Brown smashed Stoke stage within the 58th minute after a mistake by Hamer, however Coventry restored their lead when Biamou arrived on the far put up to faucet in from shut vary.

The Potters roared again to 2-2 when Sam Clucas executed an excellent left-foot volley which left keeper Ben Wilson no likelihood.

However Gyokeres had the final phrase when he drilled previous keeper Angus Gunn from an angle, to make it three wins on the spin for Coventry.

Stoke supervisor Michael O’Neill stated: “We misplaced this sport in each bins. We conceded by our poor selections and poor play, and we did not do sufficient of their field.

“We nonetheless need to end the season strongly. We’ve got to do higher, now we have misplaced and drawn too many video games.

“These video games do permit me to have a look at some issues and study my gamers extra, however now we have to win as lots of the remaining three video games as potential.”