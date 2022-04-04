Mark takes the title of Soul Survivor by unanimous vote

share Tweet share E-mail

Mark Wells Won the title of Soul Survivor and $500,000 in Australian Survivor: Blood We Water Grand Finale Hum 10,

for the last 4 Australian Survivor: Blood We Water Were Chrissy (personal immunity wins: 0), Passion (personal immunity wins: 2), Mark (personal immunity wins: 2), and shay (Individual immunity wins: 3).

After Shay gained immunity in an endurance challenge that saw the Final Four placing their weight on a waterfall, Josh was the last member of the tribe and was sent to join the jury. The final three made their pitch to the jury, and after some emotional family reunions, Mark was declared the winner by a unanimous vote.

Mark was last seen Australian Survivor Season 2, where they formed a power couple with fellow cast…