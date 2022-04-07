Mark Wahlberg breaks away from his luxurious palace in Los Angeles

After Pharrell Williams or Reese Witherspoon, it’s Mark Wahlberg’s turn to break away from his mansion. And the 50-year-old actor is determined to take advantage of the recovery in California’s real estate market. That is why he decided to put his assets up for sale for a nominal amount of $87.5 million or about 80 million euros. In 2009, he bought this more than 2.5 hectares of land for about $8.25 million and spent a few years building his mansion inspired by the greatest palace ever.

Nestled in the mountains, the property is located in the iconic Beverly Hills neighborhood of Beverly Park. The main house is approximately 2840 square meters and has twelve bedrooms and twenty bathrooms. Without…