Mark Wahlberg in Beverly Park, Rhea Durham List 31K SF Estate

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg and Beverly Park at 71 Beverly Park (Getty, Westside Estate Agency)

Hollywood A-lister Mark Wahlberg has listed his 30,500-square-foot property in Beverly Park for $87.5 million.

As Dirt.com reports, the 12-bedroom, 20-bath chateau-style mega-mansion is listed at 71 Beverly Park. The “Boogie Nights” star and his wife, model Rhea Durham, built the sprawling complex in 2014.

Set on over six acres within an exclusive gated community in the hills close to Mulholland Drive, Richard Landry-Designed property includes a main house, guesthouse, poolside cabana and viewing pavilion.

71 Beverly Park at Beverly Park (Westside Estate Agency)
71 Beverly Park at Beverly Park (Westside Estate Agency)

The Beverly Hills Post Office complex includes a full-size tennis court, five-hole golf course, and its own…


