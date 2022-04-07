Mark Wahlberg on why he doesn’t impose the Catholic faith on his kids

Mark Wahlberg’s approach to imparting his deep Catholic faith to his children is about living more than making it mandatory.

The star of the new film “Father Stu,” about a former Golden Glove boxer who turns a priest, shared on TODAY Thursday how he hopes his religious faith ends on his four children with wife Rhea Durham.

“They think Dad is crazy, and that’s boring,” he joked to Hoda Kotb. “But even with my faith, I don’t impose it on them. But they know that Father can’t start the day without praying, without reading my scripture or going to Mass.

“And hopefully, instead of forcing them on, they’ll say, ‘Well, if it works for Dad, maybe it’ll work for us,’ and they’ll automatically move on to it.”

