Mark Wahlberg splits from his extravagant villa for 80 million euros

A sum in its image: XXL. Mark Wahlberg is not only an actor who regularly triggers box office panic, he is also a real estate shark. Evidence ? The 50-year-old American has put up his Los Angeles palace for sale for a modest sum of $87.5 million, or 80.2 million euros.

Located in Beverly Park, in a very popular corner of Beverly Hills, the sprawling property is spread over 2.5 hectares of lush land. The building is spread over 2800 square meters and includes 20 bathrooms for 12 bedrooms. State-of-the-art Weight Room, Basketball Court, Skate Park, Outdoor Swimming Pool, Golf Green… Star Villa allows you to live in self-sufficiency with all the necessary comforts and much more.

But the biggest lie lies elsewhere. Mark Wahlberg acquired this property in 2009 for an amount of $8.25 million. Works a few years and later, so the actor can sell it for 10 times…