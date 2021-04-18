Mark Warburton reveals Seny Dieng broken nose before red card

The QPR goalkeeper was within the thick of the motion on the Riverside.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng broke his nostril earlier than being despatched off within the 2-1 win at Middlesbrough, QPR supervisor Mark Warburton revealed. Dieng was within the thick of the motion on the Riverside the place the Rs managed to carry on to their lead regardless of his dismissal with 32 minutes remaining. Dieng was smashed within the nostril when he prevented Yannick Bolasie from levelling within the first half and regardless of requiring prolonged remedy the Swiss-born Senegalese keeper carried on taking part in.

However he was despatched off within the 58th minute after he rushed out of his field and introduced down Duncan Watmore.

Warburton stated: “When Seny had the damage…he broke his nostril – fairly a nasty break. He needed to come back out for the second half. He did very properly.

“He pulled off the great save after the damage. However to have a keeper of Joe Lumley‘s high quality on the bench could be very pleasing for us.”

Rob Dickie‘s 30-yard drive within the fifteenth minute and Lee Wallace’s header lower than three minutes later put the guests in cost however Bolasie pulled one again within the twenty eighth minute.

Boro pushed for an equaliser after Dieng’s dismissal however substitute Lumley made two important stops to disclaim George Saville within the latter levels of the sport.

Warburton, whose facet have received six of their final 9 video games, stated: “The primary 20-25 minutes was superb. We acquired ourselves two objectives up and seemed very dominant.

“We conceded a sloppy aim to make it 2-1 after which the second half was a totally completely different dynamic due to the sending off. We needed to present character.

“Middlesbrough have a robust squad. Joe Lumley got here on and produced two excellent saves for us to make sure we stayed in entrance and acquired the factors. It ought to have been 2-2.”

QPR jumped two factors forward of Middlesbrough and moved up a spot to tenth with the win.

Neil Warnock shouldn’t be too involved concerning the league desk now the play-off locations are out of attain, however the Boro boss has warned his squad that he has seen issues which have satisfied him it’s time to make adjustments earlier than subsequent season.

Warnock stated: “I’ve acquired a couple of solutions. In some respects, it’s irritating, disappointing, all of these adjectives. There have been a couple of solutions on the market. I do know who I’ve to get out, hold and construct on.

“My thoughts was helped with one or two performances on the market. To present two objectives away, I nonetheless do not perceive.

“Grandpa Spence was marking the person and let him (Wallace) head within the aim. Any participant has to stay with the person. It was the profitable aim in the long run.

“We nonetheless had good possibilities to equalise and go on and win it. I feel Yannick may have gone on to equalise when it was stopped for the pink card.

“You’ll be able to see we now have a nucleus of excellent gamers, sadly we missed the lads we now have lacking.

“We’ve to convey gamers in in order that once we do lose sure gamers we now have good ones to interchange them.”