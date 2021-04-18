LATEST

Mark Warburton reveals Seny Dieng broken nose before red card

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mark Warburton reveals Seny Dieng broken nose before red card

The QPR goalkeeper was within the thick of the motion on the Riverside.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng broke his nostril earlier than being despatched off within the 2-1 win at Middlesbrough, QPR supervisor Mark Warburton revealed.

Dieng was within the thick of the motion on the Riverside the place the Rs managed to carry on to their lead regardless of his dismissal with 32 minutes remaining.

Dieng was smashed within the nostril when he prevented Yannick Bolasie from levelling within the first half and regardless of requiring prolonged remedy the Swiss-born Senegalese keeper carried on taking part in.

However he was despatched off within the 58th minute after he rushed out of his field and introduced down Duncan Watmore.

Warburton stated: “When Seny had the damage…he broke his nostril – fairly a nasty break. He needed to come back out for the second half. He did very properly.

“He pulled off the great save after the damage. However to have a keeper of Joe Lumley‘s high quality on the bench could be very pleasing for us.”

Rob Dickie‘s 30-yard drive within the fifteenth minute and Lee Wallace’s header lower than three minutes later put the guests in cost however Bolasie pulled one again within the twenty eighth minute.

Boro pushed for an equaliser after Dieng’s dismissal however substitute Lumley made two important stops to disclaim George Saville within the latter levels of the sport.

Warburton, whose facet have received six of their final 9 video games, stated: “The primary 20-25 minutes was superb. We acquired ourselves two objectives up and seemed very dominant.

“We conceded a sloppy aim to make it 2-1 after which the second half was a totally completely different dynamic due to the sending off. We needed to present character.

“Middlesbrough have a robust squad. Joe Lumley got here on and produced two excellent saves for us to make sure we stayed in entrance and acquired the factors. It ought to have been 2-2.”

QPR jumped two factors forward of Middlesbrough and moved up a spot to tenth with the win.

Neil Warnock shouldn’t be too involved concerning the league desk now the play-off locations are out of attain, however the Boro boss has warned his squad that he has seen issues which have satisfied him it’s time to make adjustments earlier than subsequent season.

Warnock stated: “I’ve acquired a couple of solutions. In some respects, it’s irritating, disappointing, all of these adjectives. There have been a couple of solutions on the market. I do know who I’ve to get out, hold and construct on.

“My thoughts was helped with one or two performances on the market. To present two objectives away, I nonetheless do not perceive.

Grandpa Spence was marking the person and let him (Wallace) head within the aim. Any participant has to stay with the person. It was the profitable aim in the long run.

“We nonetheless had good possibilities to equalise and go on and win it. I feel Yannick may have gone on to equalise when it was stopped for the pink card.

“You’ll be able to see we now have a nucleus of excellent gamers, sadly we missed the lads we now have lacking.

“We’ve to convey gamers in in order that once we do lose sure gamers we now have good ones to interchange them.”

ID: 443605: cacheID:443605:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:restore:4946:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
25
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
25
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
22
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
20
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top