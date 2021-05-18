Marketing tech startup Affable.ai raises $2 million – Times of India

CHENNAI: Singapore-based martech startup Affable.ai has raised $2 million from Prime Venture Partners , Decacorn Capital & SGInnovate.

Affable AI-driven marketing SaaS platform helps brands and agencies run high impact influencer marketing campaigns and aims at instilling transparency and analytics to influencer marketing. With the fresh funding, Affable plans to expand into international markets such as the US.

The company tracks more than three million influencers across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, and is being used by over 45 brands and agencies including Huawei, Wipro, Pomelo, Fresh, Omnicom , Dentsu and more.

Founded by Nisarg Shah and Swayam Narain in 2017, the end-to-end influencer marketing platform allows brands and agencies to streamline their influencer strategies throughout the planning, discovery, activation, and reporting phases. Affable uses advanced machine learning and big data analytics to help brands find influencers, manage and measure campaign performance.

The pandemic has sped up the influencer marketing wave across the world. Cooped up at home, users are spending more time on social networking, gaming, and watching OTT content. The huge amounts of time spent online has prompted brands to work more with social media influencers.

Including the current funding round, Affable has raised $2.8 million from Prime Venture Partners, Decacorn Capital, SGInnovate, Entrepreneur First and strategic angel investors. Headquartered in Singapore, the startup has 20 employees working remotely across different geographies.

