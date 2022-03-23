BUSINESS

Markets fall, Nifty around 17200, metal stocks shine, auto slips

Posted on

MARCH 23, 2022

oil marketing companies : Following the hike in fuel prices, public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) shares are seeing mixed trading.

Which stock is preferred by brokerages?

Brokerages are currently expecting further hike in fuel prices, hence they are positive for OMC stocks. Although his top pick is HPCL’s stock. Citi believes that since the retail prices of petrol and diesel have started rising after a gap of almost four months, the performance of the companies will improve gradually. The brokerage said, HPCL continues to be its preferred stock.

Also, global brokerage Morgan Stanley likes both HPCL and IOC. The brokerage said an increase of Rs 50 in the price of LPG cylinders is positive news.

On the other hand, except Petronet LNG in the Nifty O&G pack, the shares of all oil and gas companies are in the green and are trading with a strength of 0.2 to 3.7 percent. In the global market, Brent crude futures are up 1.53 per cent at $117.25.

