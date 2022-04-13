Marlee Matlin, George Takei mourn Gilbert Gottfried

NEW YORK (AP) – Reactions to the death of comedian Gilbert Gottfried: “I am deeply saddened to read of the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but soft on the inside.

“I’m so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but soft on the inside. We met several times; he even replaced my [email protected] (they’re like twins) He even joked with me on a plane.” , Oscar winning actor Marlee Matlinon Twitter.

“There was no one more fun than @RealGilbert on the roll. That can drive you into a convulsive frenzy. He was also the sweetest man. His podcast is a comedy treasure. What a terrible loss.” – Director Judd Apatow Feather…