Marlene de Vouters left VTM in 2002 after years of unreasonable progress: “Who would believe me then?”

TV channel VTM says that “there is no concrete information about what happened 20 years ago, so we cannot make statements about the past”. “We are very sorry that Marlene de Vouterse ended her beautiful career at VTM in 2002 in a bad spirit.”

“DPG Media, the parent company above VTM, has no tolerance for cross-border behavior, and we are doing everything we can today to prevent such behavior and provide a safe work environment for all of our employees. “

“To reinforce this course, VTM a few weeks ago co-signed the Charter on Inclusiveness of DPG Media and Minister Dale’s Action Plan for Cross-border Behavior in the Flemish Media Sector.”