Marlene de Wouters: «My farewell to VTM was a #MeToo story»

“My departure from VTM was a #MeToo story.” This is what Marlene de Vouters says about the real reason for her departure from the commercial TV station in early 2002. This message was published in various newspapers on Monday.

Marlene de Vouters d’Oplintor was a leading lady from VTM’s debut in 1989 until her departure in 2002, presenting numerous discussion programs and talk shows. After 13 years she suddenly moved to VT4, the current Play4. On that channel she speaks on Monday evening about the real reason for leaving VTM.

“The fact that I didn’t accept the advances of the years gave me my career there,” says Marlene de Wouters. De Wouters does not mention a name because she, “does not want to pour energy into those who are not deserving, and wants to spare her family”. The man hasn’t even worked for VTM for years.

