Marlon “Chito” Vera vs. Davey Grant added to UFC Fight Night card on June 19

Marlon Vera

In keeping with a report from MMA DNA, which MMAJunkie later confirmed, a bantamweight rematch between Marlon “Chito” Vera and Davey Grant has been added to a UFC Combat Night time card set for June 19.

Vera and Grant met for the primary time in February 2016 when Grant scored a unanimous choice victory over Vera at UFC Combat Night time 84.

Most not too long ago, the 28-year-old Vera, who’s presently ranked No. 15 within the UFC’s bantamweight division, suffered a unanimous choice defeat to former longtime featherweight champion Jose Aldo this previous December. Earlier than that, he had bounced again from a call defeat to Track Yadong with a first-round TKO victory over Sean O’Malley within the co-main occasion of UFC 252 final August in Las Vegas.

The upcoming battle towards Grant will mark Vera’s first Octagon look in 2021.

Grant, in the meantime, is driving a wave of momentum, as he’s gained three consecutive fights relationship again to 2019. Throughout that streak, he defeated Grigorii Popov by split-decision earlier than scoring back-to-back knockout victories over Martin Day and Jonathan Martinez.

The 35-year-old hasn’t all the time been probably the most energetic since showing on season 18 of “The Final Fighter” in 2013, however after simply stopping Martinez in March, it seems as if he’s seeking to battle extra typically and make a splash at 135 kilos.

The UFC Combat Night time card on June 19 is presently set to be headlined by a featherweight bout between former title challenger Chan Sung Jung and contender Dan Ige.

The present lineup for the occasion may be seen beneath:

  • Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige
  • Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima
  • Virna Jandiroba vs. So Murata
  • Roque Martinez vs. Josh Parisian
  • Bruno Silva vs. Wellington Turman
  • Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi
  • Casey O’Neill vs. Lara Procopio
  • Tyson Nam vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
  • Davey Grant vs. Marlon Vera

