Maroon 5: A Sweet Revenge of Pure Dance at the Polo Field

(by Hernani Natale) After the double frustration of postponing their shows in our country to 2020 and 2021 due to health restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Maroon 5 took sweet revenge by reuniting with local fans at a concert last night . Campo Argentino de Polo in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, in which dance was the main protagonist.

The myriad and catchy hits, the rhythmic power, impeccable interpretations and the magnetism of its leader, singer Adam Levine, were the ingredients that coincided for Maroon 5 to shine in front of 40,000 Argentine followers, according to statistics. The organisers, who also reported 100,000 people linked to the broadcast…