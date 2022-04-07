Maroon 5 and Luis Fonsi at the 2022 Quebec Summer Festival

The program was unveiled Wednesday afternoon on the festival’s social networks. Festival-goers will also be able to see Jack Johnson, Marshmallow, Milky Chance and Luke Combs.
Rage Against the Machine had already been announced a year earlier, almost to this day.
some familiar names
Some of the headliners were already exposed to the general public on social networks when punk rock group Milenkollin published a poster portion.
The group enthusiastically announced its participation inFEQ ,
Read Full News