Maroon 5, Halsey, Luis Fonsi and Charlotte Cardin in the FAQ: Discover the full program

Maroon 5, Luke Combs, Halsey, Alanis Morissette, Luis Fonsi, Rage Against the Machine, Charlotte Cardin, Jack Johnson, Marshmallow, Half Moon Run, Loud and $Usideboy$ will headline the big summer festival reunion with the grounds of Abraham. Two years after the pandemic.

• Read also: [SONDAGE] What do you think about the 2022 edition?

• Read also: Alanis Morissette confirmed at the Festival d’Ete de Quebeca

New this year, the festival will last twelve days and begin with a concert by Charlotte Cardin on Wednesday 6 July and end on 17 July.

There will be two…