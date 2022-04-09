Maroon 5 took their revenge at the Campo Argentina de Polo after two years of quarantine

2 years, 27 days and 20 hours ago the world found out it had to shut itself down. And we were here in Buenos Aires,” he said. adam livineleader of Maroon 5, at the foot of the walkway that extends deep into the Campo Argentino de Polo. The show had already crossed half of the repertoire and then the reference to that canceled rendition finally arrived, the first in the entire Argentine quarantine. “We rescheduled for the same date the following year … and it was canceled again, hey! [dijo en español], We didn’t know if they were going to keep their tickets for so long or that they were going to return them. Thank you for staying. 2 years, 27 days and 20 hours have passed.”

But if Return had the wind of Maroon 5’s revenge, the epic and seriousness would drop all the heroism…