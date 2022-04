American band Maroon 5 will play tonight at Campo Argentino de Polo in Buenos Aires after their show had to be postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group’s show, led by Adam Levine, which begins at 9:30 p.m. can be viewed on Flow’s channel 605.

As the opening act, they will play from 7:45 pm to 8:15 pm. dj mailboxCordovan will then be presented between 8:30 pm and 9:00 pm. Zoe Gottuso,