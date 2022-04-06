Marrakech: David Goffin winner of his first round in two sets

David Goffin won his first round at the Marrakech tournament. Legios got rid of the Bosnians Damir Dumhur in straight sets 6-2, 7-6(3).

The first set looked like a formality for Leggio who immediately took a 3-0 lead. Despite two break points to defend, Goffin always seemed in control to end at 6-2.

The second run began at a much more complicated pace, with no one managing to break through. In the end Zumhur won the first break of the game 2–2. Fortunately for Goffin, the latter knew how to break straight, not letting his opponent escape. At the end of the second set as decided in the tie-break, our compatriot knew…