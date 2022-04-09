Married At First Sight: Olivia Fraser Reveals How MAFS Ruined Her Life

Olivia Fraser has revealed how her controversial appearance on Married At First Sight completely destroyed her life.

The 28-year-old Central Coast teaching assistant was dubbed this season’s “villain” after she shared a nude image of co-star Dominica Calarco among the cast.

Despite not being charged with any crime, his actions were compared to ‘revenge porn’ and he lost his job and received a barrage of death threats.

in an emotionally charged interview with no filter podcastsOlivia said she yearns for “a private life away from reality TV” and has confessed to hit “Rock Bottom”.

The experiment’s only saving grace has been her relationship with on-screen husband Jackson Looney, which is still going strong months after filming wrapped.