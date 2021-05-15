Here are a few more characters which you will encounter in the story.

Shabir Aluhwalia as Abhishek Prem Mehra and Sriti Jha as Pragya Mehra

Parents of Aryan and Prachi

Modern

Love their children

Farida Dadi as Supriya Mehra

Grandmother of Aryan and Prachi

Orthodox

Mehul Kajaria as Vikram Kohli and Khyaati Keswani as Pallavi Kohli

Parents of Ranbir Kohli

Modern

Love him a lot

Kiran Bhargava as Daljeet Kohli

Grandmother of Ranbir

Best friend of Supriya Mehra

Orthodox

Vin Rana as Purab Khanna and Ruchi Savarn as Disha Khanna

Parents of Shahana

Modern and best friends of Abhi & Pragya

Neena Cheema as Baljeet Khanna

Grandmother of Shahana and Rahul

Modern and funny

The rest of the characters will be introduced as the story progresses. They are not important ones.

PLOT:

Why do two people feel a strange connection between them? Is it a mere feeling or secrets lie in the past?

What will happen to two people who are too shy to confess their feelings even after marriage? Will they ever be able to speak out or remain distant forever?

Peep in to get the answers to these questions and join the fun filled journey of the six friends.

The first chapter will be updated soon.

The post MARRIED OR NOT (PRANBIR AND ARHANA) CHARACTER SKETCH 2 appeared first on Telly Updates.