MARRIED OR NOT (PRANBIR AND ARHANA) CHARACTER SKETCH 2

Here are a few more characters which you will encounter in the story.
Shabir Aluhwalia as Abhishek Prem Mehra and Sriti Jha as Pragya Mehra
Parents of Aryan and Prachi
Modern
Love their children
Farida Dadi as Supriya Mehra
Grandmother of Aryan and Prachi
Orthodox
Mehul Kajaria as Vikram Kohli and Khyaati Keswani as Pallavi Kohli
Parents of Ranbir Kohli
Modern
Love him a lot
Kiran Bhargava as Daljeet Kohli
Grandmother of Ranbir
Best friend of Supriya Mehra
Orthodox
Vin Rana as Purab Khanna and Ruchi Savarn as Disha Khanna
Parents of Shahana
Modern and best friends of Abhi & Pragya
Neena Cheema as Baljeet Khanna
Grandmother of Shahana and Rahul
Modern and funny
The rest of the characters will be introduced as the story progresses. They are not important ones.
PLOT:
Why do two people feel a strange connection between them? Is it a mere feeling or secrets lie in the past?
What will happen to two people who are too shy to confess their feelings even after marriage? Will they ever be able to speak out or remain distant forever?
Peep in to get the answers to these questions and join the fun filled journey of the six friends.
The first chapter will be updated soon.
