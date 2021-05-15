ENTERTAINMENT

MARRIED OR NOT (PRANBIR AND ARHANA) CHARACTER SKETCH 2

Here are a few more characters which you will encounter in the story.

Shabir Aluhwalia as Abhishek Prem Mehra and Sriti Jha as Pragya Mehra

Parents of Aryan and Prachi
Modern
Love their children

Farida Dadi as Supriya Mehra

Grandmother of Aryan and Prachi
Orthodox

Mehul Kajaria as Vikram Kohli and Khyaati Keswani as Pallavi Kohli

Parents of Ranbir Kohli
Modern
Love him a lot

Kiran Bhargava as Daljeet Kohli

Grandmother of Ranbir
Best friend of Supriya Mehra
Orthodox

Vin Rana as Purab Khanna and Ruchi Savarn as Disha Khanna

Parents of Shahana
Modern and best friends of Abhi & Pragya

Neena Cheema as Baljeet Khanna

Grandmother of Shahana and Rahul
Modern and funny

The rest of the characters will be introduced as the story progresses. They are not important ones.

PLOT:

Why do two people feel a strange connection between them? Is it a mere feeling or secrets lie in the past?

What will happen to two people who are too shy to confess their feelings even after marriage? Will they ever be able to speak out or remain distant forever?

Peep in to get the answers to these questions and join the fun filled journey of the six friends.

The first chapter will be updated soon.

