MARRIED OR NOT (PRANBIR AND ARHANA) Character Sketch

It’s a Pranbir and Arhana fanfiction based on an entirely new concept.

Krishna Kaul as Ranbir Kohli

Aryan & Pakhi’s best friend
Studies in the third year of college.

Talented dancer.
All the girls drool over him, but he doesn’t give a damn to them.
Friendly and good-hearted by nature.

Mugdha Chapekar as Prachi Mehra

Aryan’s sister
Shahana & Rahul’s best friend
Studies in the first year of college.
Talented dancer
Apple of the eye of her family.
Loves her family and friends a lot.

Zeeshan Khan as Aryan Mehra

Prachi’s brother
Ranbir & Pakhi’s best friend
Studies in the third year of college.
Basketball player and talented singer.
Girls drool over him
Loves his family and sister the most

Aparna Mishra as Shahana Khanna

Cousin of Rahul
Prachi & Rahul’s best friend
Studies in the first year of college
Talented singer
Sweet and bubbly
Has a crush on Aryan

Priyank Sharma as Rahul Khanna

Shahana’s cousin
Treats Prachi as his sister
Prachi & Shahana’s best friend
Studies in first year of college though he is elder because of some medical issues
Carefree guy
Loves to irritate Pakhi

Chahat Pandey as Pakhi Singhania

Ranbir and Aryan’s best friend
Studies in third year of college
Loves her friends
Likes to irritate Rahul

