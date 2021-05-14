MARRIED OR NOT (PRANBIR AND ARHANA) Character Sketch

It’s a Pranbir and Arhana fanfiction based on an entirely new concept.

Krishna Kaul as Ranbir Kohli

Aryan & Pakhi’s best friend

Studies in the third year of college.

Talented dancer.

All the girls drool over him, but he doesn’t give a damn to them.

Friendly and good-hearted by nature.

Mugdha Chapekar as Prachi Mehra

Aryan’s sister

Shahana & Rahul’s best friend

Studies in the first year of college.

Talented dancer

Apple of the eye of her family.

Loves her family and friends a lot.

Zeeshan Khan as Aryan Mehra

Prachi’s brother

Ranbir & Pakhi’s best friend

Studies in the third year of college.

Basketball player and talented singer.

Girls drool over him

Loves his family and sister the most

Aparna Mishra as Shahana Khanna

Cousin of Rahul

Prachi & Rahul’s best friend

Studies in the first year of college

Talented singer

Sweet and bubbly

Has a crush on Aryan

Priyank Sharma as Rahul Khanna

Shahana’s cousin

Treats Prachi as his sister

Prachi & Shahana’s best friend

Studies in first year of college though he is elder because of some medical issues

Carefree guy

Loves to irritate Pakhi

Chahat Pandey as Pakhi Singhania

Ranbir and Aryan’s best friend

Studies in third year of college

Loves her friends

Likes to irritate Rahul

