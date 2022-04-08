Marseilles look forward to a very warm return to Greece

OM won the Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg against PAOK Salonica at the Velodrome (2-1) this Thursday. But incidents have broken out among supporters and the coach of the Thessaloniki club has already issued a warning for the return, which promises to be exclusively electric.

Thanks in particular to an exceptional goal from Dmitry Payet, OM secured a victory against PAOK Salonika (2-1) in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-finals this Thursday. But the advantage is short before the comeback match that promises to boil over in Greece. Jorge Sampaoli is very suspicious and regrets the missed opportunity.

“We have to cool the atmosphere through sport”, Sampaoli judge

Jorge Sampaoli said after the match, “I am disappointed because the difference in scores is small. We almost could have qualified today considering the level difference between the two teams.” Following Montpellier’s welcome in Ligue 1 this Sunday (9 pm), the Marseille club is…