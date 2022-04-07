Marsh insists he is focusing on Leeds’ progress, not the Premier League table

Jesse Marsh insists he is not “naive” to the fact that Leeds United are still in a relegation battle.

The Whites take on second-bottom Watford at Vicarage Road in another crucial top-flight clash on Saturday, which assumes added significance following Burnley’s win against Everton on Wednesday night.

Marsh said: “The reality is we’re still in a relegation battle. We know that. We’re not stupid or naive for this.

“But seeing the tables does not affect our work process. The best thing for us is to control ourselves and not stress about what the external situation is and I think we have done a really good job on that.”

Leeds Sit three points above the relegation zone, six points better off…