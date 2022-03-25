Martin Lewis apologises for giving millions of Brits incorrect advice on energy bills

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has issued an apology after accidentally giving millions of people the wrong advice about their energy bills.

Martin, who regularly appears on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and This Morning, says he has previously advised people on prepayment meters – but it may not be perfect. Earlier this month, he told people that they could ‘stock up’ energy by buying as much as they could before the 54 per cent hike in prices on April 1.

However, Mr Lewis offered a heartfelt apology on Twitter and his website and warned people that this may not work for all suppliers.

Writing on MoneySavingExpert.com, Martin said: “I wanted to write this personally, because …