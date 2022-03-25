Martin Lewis apologises over advice change after energy companies U-turn

Martin Lewis issued an apology after his advice on non-smart prepayment meters became “less certain”. He had earlier advised people with prepayment meters that if they top up before the April 1 price cap hike, they will be charged at that rate till they top up again.

However, he has since revealed that this may not happen. On 24 March, he explained on his Money Saving Experts website that after receiving confirmation from “all the major firms” that Scottish Power expected the tip would work, he contacted Offgame to see if Scottish Power was breaking any rules. Yes or No.

Unfortunately, Offgame pointed out that there is “nothing in the license terms” that prevents firms from making sure people pay rates from April 1, regardless of whether they top up. For Scottish Power, not the customer…