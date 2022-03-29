Martin Lewis issues meter reading warning to homeowners as energy bills rise

Financial guru Martin Lewis has warned people against giving wrong readings on their energy bills as households face rising energy prices.

MoneySavingExpert has been advising homeowners for the past few months to try and help them save money.

On 1 April, about 18 million households on the standard tariff will see an average increase of £693 – from £1,277 to £1,971 per year. Around 4.5 million prepayment customers will see an average increase of £708 – from £1,309 to £2,017.

Read more:This simple kettle trick can cut energy bills by £25 a month

How much your bill will go up depends on how much energy you use. But many people choose not to have a smart meter and instead add manual readings. However, according to Martin, many people are asking him if he can give a false…