Martin Lewis shares the best time to take and submit meter readings to your energy supplier today

Millions of energy customers across the country are bracing themselves for more gas and electricity bills from April 1, which will put even more financial strain on the household budget.

Ahead of the 54 per cent hike in offgame prices, Martin Lewis is urging everyone to do three things before Friday – don’t cancel your monthly direct debit as it will increase your bill by another six per cent, over your current one. Stay tuned (if it’s the best option available) and take a meter reading today.

and on it ‘Ask Martin’ BBC Radio 5 Live PodcastConsumer Champion shared the best time to take your meter reading on Thursday, March 31st – even if you’re on a smart meter, which will capture the data for you.