Martin Lewis warning with days left to get free £1,000 from UK government

Martin Lewis has issued a warning as the time for free £1,000 from the government is running out.

The Money Saving Expert founder urges people to “use or lose” their ISA allowances before the end of the current tax year. This account is a savings product where you do not pay tax. This limit is up to £20,000 for the 2021/22 tax year. It can save £4,000 with the Lifetime ISA and take advantage of a 25% bonus on top of the cash you save from the government. This means you can get £1,000 free each tax year – or £2,000 free if you’re a couple and you both have a LISA account that you max out.

However, Mr. Lewis has issued a warning for those wishing to take advantage of the scheme as there are only a few days left to participate as the current tax year ends on April 5.

