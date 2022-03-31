Martin Lewis warns everyone to do three things ahead of Friday's energy price hike

Martin Lewis warns everyone to do three things ahead of Friday’s energy price hike

March 31, 2022, 07:25

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has some advice ahead of tomorrow’s energy price hike.

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning ahead of Friday’s energy price cap hike.

On 1 April, about 18 million households on the standard tariff will see an average increase of £693 – from £1,277 to £1,971 per year.

Meanwhile, around 4.5 million customers on prepayment plans will see an average increase of £708 – from £1,309 to £2,017.

But money saving expert Martin says there are a few things you can do to make sure you pay as little as possible.

Martin Lewis warns about rising energy prices
Martin Lewis warns about rising energy prices. Image: Alamy

do meter reading today

Firstly,…


Read Full News