Martin Lewis warns on dates to take energy meter readings to avoid high bills

The highly publicized energy surge is almost upon us and Martin Lewis is urging UK families to take action. MoneySavingExpert advises UK households to take gas and electricity meter readings on Thursday this week (31 March) to avoid overpaying.

Millions of people across the country will see a rise in their bills. Offgame is expanding its price range on Friday, April 1, 2022 and for those who pay by direct debit on a defaulted tariff, the price cap is rising to around £700 in a heavy hit on domestic bills, reported Mirror,

But Martin explained that if you take a meter reading on Thursday, March 31, you can tell your energy provider how much gas and electricity you used before the price range increase. He said: “That’s how you draw a line in the sand that says…